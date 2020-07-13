Limited Competition: Continued Follow-up of Subjects and Initiation of a Second Case-control Cohort in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in The Young Study (TEDDY) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites one application from the Program Director/Principal Investigator (PD/PI) of the current Data Coordinating Center (DCC) for The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) study, an ongoing epidemiological study. This DCC has been involved in study design and data and bio sample acquisition and management since the inception of the TEDDY Consortium.This FOA provides support for the TEDDY DCC to continue to follow TEDDY children and allows funding for collaborators to conduct studies on integration of various omics data and the measurement and analysis of viral antibodies using samples from TEDDY subjects.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-DK-20-503
NOT-OD-19-128; NOT-OD-19-137
Key Dates
7/13/2020
August 13, 2020, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on this date. No late applications will be accepted for this Funding Opportunity Announcement. Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.