Limited Competition: Continued Follow-up of Subjects and Initiation of a Second Case-control Cohort in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in The Young Study (TEDDY) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites one application from the Program Director/Principal Investigator (PD/PI) of the current Data Coordinating Center (DCC) for The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) study, an ongoing epidemiological study. This DCC has been involved in study design and data and bio sample acquisition and management since the inception of the TEDDY Consortium.This FOA provides support for the TEDDY DCC to continue to follow TEDDY children and allows funding for collaborators to conduct studies on integration of various omics data and the measurement and analysis of viral antibodies using samples from TEDDY subjects.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/13/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: July 13, 2020