Limited Competition for the Continuation of Clinical Centers to Investigate the Pathogenesis, Etiology, and Treatment of Gastroparesis through the NIDDK Gastroparesis Consortium (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The primary purpose of this Limited Competition Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to invite applications from the clinical sites that have participated in the NIDDK Gastroparesis Clinical Research Consortium (GPRCR), to support the ongoing GPCRC cohorts, including the first U.S. registry of children and adolescents with gastroparesis, to support ongoing clinical trials and to provide a platform for informative ancillary studies. In addition, a major collaborative effort within the Consortium will be the establishment of an annotated repository of bio-specimens (blood stools and when feasible gastric tissue) to allow for the identification and validation of biomarkers for risk stratification and/or early detection as well as to build on the ongoing Pathological Basis of gastroparesis study which will increase understanding of the pathological basis of gastroparesis.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/16/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 16, 2020

Application Due Date: December 16, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.