Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Scientific Data Research Center (SDRC) for the NIDDK Gastroparesis Consortium (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites an application for the Scientific Data Research Center (SDRC) of the Gastroparesis Clinical Research Consortium (GpCRC). The companion FOA, RFA-DK-20-504 will support continuation of the GpCRC Clinical Centers (CC).

The Consortium forms a multi-disciplinary teams composed of members from the CCs and SDRC to undertake a comprehensive clinical, epidemiological and biological characterization of adult and children patients with GP to gain insight into the pathophysiology of GP and its sequela: chronic abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, poor metabolic control and impaired quality of life.

To achieve the goal of a comprehensive characterization of evolving Gastroparesis both in diabetic and non-diabetic patients, as well as in children the Scientific Data Research Center (SDRC) will take on the administrative and data collection/analysis functions and will be responsible for the conduct of all of the ongoing and future studies of the CCs

In addition, a major collaborative effort within the Consortium will be the establishment of an annotated repository of bio-specimens (blood stools and when feasible gastric tissue) to allow for the identification and validation of biomarkers for risk stratification and/or early detection as well as to build on the ongoing Pathological Basis of gastroparesis study which will increase understanding of the pathological basis of gastroparesis.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/16/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: November 16, 2020

Application Due Date: December 16, 2020

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.