Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Urinary Stone Disease Research Network (USDRN) Scientific Data Research Center (U24 Clinical Trial Required)

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)s Urinary Stone Disease Research Network (USDRN) is conducting a multi-center randomized clinical trial and an observational clinical study to a) provide evidence on the effects of increased fluid intake and urine output on urinary stone disease recurrence through innovative adherence strategies, b) understand and mitigate ureteral stent-associated pain and urinary symptoms, and c) collect data and biological samples for future investigations. The purpose of this Limited Competition Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to invite applications from the current USDRN Scientific Data Research Center to complete these clinical investigations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/9/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 9, 2021

Application Due Date: February 9, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.