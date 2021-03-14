Limited Competition: Revision to the Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is a serious and burdensome chronic disease that usually onsets in childhood or early adulthood. Recent progress in clinical trials and understanding of T1D pathogenesis and mechanisms have created opportunities to delay the onset and progression of the disease. This supplement is intended to provide resources for the design and conduct of new intervention studies in individuals at early pre-clinical stages of T1D and in individuals with new-onset T1D through the T1D TrialNet network (TrialNet). This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites an application from the Program Director/Principal Investigator of the TrialNet Coordinating Center (TNCC) that is currently supporting the research being performed by TrialNet. The TNCC provides TrialNet with scientific leadership in study design and monitoring, supports the clinical and laboratory testing for the conduct of trials, and supports systems for data collection, processing, biostatistical analyses and administrative operations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/14/2021