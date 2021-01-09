Limited Competition for Continuation of the Integrated Islet Distribution Program (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites one application from the Program Director(s)/Principal Investigator(s) of the current Integrated Islet Distribution Program (IIDP) to renew the program andmaintain support for its continuing mission to provide the scientific community with important islet resources for diabetes research.The IIDP facilitates the distribution of human islets to biomedical researchers byestablishing partnerships with qualified islet isolation facilities to prepare and distribute human islets. The programmanages an application process to establish investigator eligibility to receive islet shipments, informs investigators of islet availability, manages a cost recovery system through fees collected from islet recipients, and oversees standardized phenotypic and genotypic analyses of islet preparations distributed throughout theIIDP network. Human islets remain an essential resource for diabetes research to advance our understanding of human islet cell biology, and to promote the development of new therapiesfor the prevention and treatment of diabetes.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/9/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: January 9, 2021

Application Due Date: February 9, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.