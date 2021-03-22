Biomarkers for Diabetic Foot Ulcers through the Diabetic Foot Consortium (R61/R33 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement is to promote the development of prognostic, monitoring, and diagnostic biomarkers for diabetic foot ulcers that can be used in clinicaltrials and patient care. This initiative would support early analytical and clinical validation of biomarkers through a phased award to encourage innovative research. The initiative would leverage the resources of the Diabetic Foot Consortium to facilitate the access to well-characterized patients and high-quality human samples. The goal of this initiative is to deliver candidate biomarkers that are ready for definitive analytical and clinical validation studies through the Diabetic Foot Consortium.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-21-001

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/22/2021