Understanding and Targeting the Pathophysiology of Youth-onset Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this FOA is to create a clinical consortium to recruit a cohort of early pubertal youth at risk for developing type 2 diabetes and study them through puberty. The ultimate goal of this undertaking will be to 1) develop more precise prediction of which individuals are truly at risk for developing youth-onset T2D and identify determinants of progression from prediabetes to T2D so that, ultimately, targeted prevention approaches can be developed and tested; and 2) increase understanding of the physiologic drivers of youth-onset T2D to guide development of more effective strategies to achieve glycemic control and preserve beta cell function.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/3/2022