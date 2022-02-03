Understanding and Targeting the Pathophysiology of Youth-onset Type 2 Diabetes Biostatistics Research Center (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This FOA invites applications for a Biostatistics Research Center to participate in a clinical consortium to better understand youth-onset type 2 diabetes. A separate FOA (RFA-DK-21-002) invites Clinical Centers to recruit a cohort of early pubertal youth at risk for developing type 2 diabetes and study them through puberty. The ultimate goals of this consortium will be to 1) develop more precise prediction of which individuals are truly at risk for developing youth-onset T2D and identify determinants of progression from prediabetes to T2D so that, ultimately, targeted prevention approaches can be developed and tested; and 2) increase understanding of the physiologic drivers of youth-onset T2D to guide development of more effective strategies to achieve glycemic control and preserve beta cell function.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/3/2022