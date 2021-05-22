The Autoantigens and Neoantigens Function in the Etiology and Pathophysiology of Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) encourages applications from institutions and organizations proposing original research aimed at the characterization of the function of neoepitopes and neoantigens in type 1 diabetes. This includes the function that post-translational modifications might have in the humoral and cell mediated autoimmune responses and overall in the etiology and pathophysiology of type 1 diabetes. Proposals that include the discovery of neoantigens or neoepitopes are within the scope of this solicitation, but should propose a plan for integrating these discoveries with the present knowledge on established epitopes and antigens (e.g. autoantibodies for insulin, GAD65, IA-2, and ZnT8). In the long-term the goals of this initiative are to facilitate the development of better tools to monitor disease progression and treatment, and potentially to facilitate the development of personalized therapeutics.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/22/2021