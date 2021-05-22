Immune Cell Engineering For Targeted Therapy And Disease Monitoring in Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This initiative will support the engineering of immune cells to target the human pancreatic compartment to report on previously inaccessible information about diabetes initiation and progression, and to deliver environment-specific therapeutic responses to restore islet health and prevent the progression to T1D.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/22/2021