Standardization of C-Peptide and HbA1C Measurements Program (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for a Central Primary Reference Laboratory (CPRL) to provide support for the harmonization and standardization of laboratory measurements critical for clinical research in type 1 diabetes. The CPRL will provide administrative functions to coordinate harmonization efforts among clinical laboratories and commercial suppliers of reagents and methods, and will provide measurements of reference values for C-peptide and HbA1c measurements.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-21-007

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Salvatore Sechi, Ph.D.; Najma Begum, Ph.D.; Craig E. Bagdon Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/20/2021