Cardiovascular Biorepository for Type 1 Diabetes (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites a single cooperative agreement application to establish a biorepository of human cardiovascular (CV) tissue and an infrastructure for discovery and mechanistic research to increase our knowledge of the CV complications of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death and morbidity for individuals with T1D, but no T1D-specific therapy exists to prevent or treat this complication of diabetes because of challenges from inadequate preclinical models, decades-long disease progression and poorly defined differences in pathogenesis compared to type 2 diabetes (T2D). The FOA will support a two-phase research plan to encourage the use of human CV tissue to overcome these challenges. The goal of the first phase is to establish a biorepository through 1) the collection and storage of human cadaveric tissues from donors with T1D, T2D, and without diabetes; 2) the performance of quality control and basic histopathologic examination; and 3) the creation of a process for distribution of the biosamples and data to qualified investigators. The goal of the second phase is to serve as the Data Coordinating Center for a consortium that will perform a multimodal analysis to deeply phenotype the anatomical, cellular, and molecular composition of the tissues and make the results available in a public data portal.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/20/2021