Continuation of The Collaborative Islet Transplantation Registry (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This FOA invites applications for continuation of the Collaborative Islet Transplantation Registry (CITR). Since 2001, this Registry has compiled and analyzed islet transplantation data with the intent to capture all clinical activity in North America as well as additional sites in other countries. Currently, data on both allo- and autotransplantation are collected. The registry will collect data and develop and maintain sophisticated databases to be used by the research community for publications and presentations. CITR will also prepare an annual report available to the public summarizing outcomes of islet transplantation and trends over time as well as conduct an annual CITR meeting for contributing sites. Collection and analysis of this information will contribute to identifying risk factors and key safety and efficacy determinants of successful therapy of islet transplantation as a treatment for patients with type 1 diabetes and pancreatectomy.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/20/2021