Identification and Characterization of Bioactive Microbial Metabolites for Advancing Research on Microbe-Diet-Host Interactions Knowledgebase Management Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites U24 cooperative agreement applications for a Knowledge Management Center (KMC) to support grantees engaged in identifying and characterizing microbial metabolites for building a knowledgebase. A companion FOA [PAR-21-253, Identification and Characterization of Bioactive Microbial Metabolites for Advancing Research on Microbe-Diet-Host Interactions (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)] invites applications for identifying and characterizing microbial metabolites that will be used by this KMC to create a knowledgebase on microbial metabolites that is accessible to the research community.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/20/2021