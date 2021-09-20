Identification and Characterization of Bioactive Microbial Metabolites for Advancing Research on Microbe-Diet-Host Interactions Knowledgebase Management Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites U24 cooperative agreement applications for a Knowledge Management Center (KMC) to support grantees engaged in identifying and characterizing microbial metabolites for building a knowledgebase. A companion FOA [PAR-21-253, Identification and Characterization of Bioactive Microbial Metabolites for Advancing Research on Microbe-Diet-Host Interactions (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)] invites applications for identifying and characterizing microbial metabolites that will be used by this KMC to create a knowledgebase on microbial metabolites that is accessible to the research community.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-DK-21-014
Key Dates
9/20/2021
