Characterization of Islet-derived Extracellular Vesicles for Improved Detection, Monitoring, Classification, and Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This initiative will support the development of tools and experimental platforms for the purification and characterization of Extracellular Vesicles (EV) originating from the human pancreatic islet and its broader tissue environment in healthy individuals, and individuals with T1D or at-risk of developing the disease. It will also support the exploration of the contribution of pancreatic EV biology to islet function, dysfunction and T1D disease initiation; the development of EV-based diagnostic tools for disease monitoring and classification; and the use of pancreatic EV biology to identify novel therapeutic targets.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/3/2021