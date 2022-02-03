High-Resolution Exploration of the Human Islet Tissue Environment [HIRN Human Pancreas Analysis Consortium (HPAC)] (U01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites cooperative agreement applications that will contribute to a higher resolution understanding of the organization of the human pancreatic tissue environment by describing the composition and function of important components of the pancreatic islet and peri-islet tissue architecture, the cell-cell relationships and means of communications used by cell types and cell subtypes within the pancreatic tissue ecosystem, and the contribution of adjacent tissues to islet cell function and dysfunction. Successful projects will integrate the Human Pancreas Analysis Consortium (HPAC) that is part of the Human Islet Research Network or HIRN (https://hirnetwork.org/). HIRN's overall mission is to support innovative and collaborative translational research to understand how human beta cells are lost in T1D, and to find innovative strategies to protect and replace functional beta cell mass in humans. This FOA will only support studies with a primary focus on increasing our understanding of human tissue structure and function, and human disease biology, as opposed to exploring the biology specific to any animal models.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-21-017

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Olivier Blondel, Ph.D.; Najma Begum, Ph.D.; Lesley Whipp Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/3/2022