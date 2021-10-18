National Program for the Career Development Of Physician Scientists in Diabetes Research (Diabetes - Docs) (K12 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of the Development Of Physician Scientists in Diabetes research (Diabetes-DOCS) Program is to support the career development of physicians committed to a career in diabetes research. The Diabetes-DOCS program is intended to remedy the dearth of pediatric endocrinologists and physicians from other specialties conducting outstanding, innovative research into the causes and consequences of diabetes. Diabetes-DOCS will be a single national program, implemented by one or more PD/PIs, together with an advisory committee composed of basic and clinical investigators who have a strong record of funded research and successful training of physician-scientists. Although there will be one national administrative center awardee, scholars are expected to be appointed and supported at their home institutions around the country. The program will start with a focus on Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) research, with funding from the Statutory Special Diabetes Program https://www.niddk.nih.gov/about-niddk/research-areas/diabetes/type-1-diabetes-special-statutory-funding-program/about-special-diabetes-program . Applicants should also plan for a possible expansion (based on competitive review) to support the career development of physicians whose research focuses on NIDDK emphasis areas in type 2 diabetes. The program is expected to deliver on goals to increase the diversity of physician scientists with independent research careers in the mission of NIDDK https://www.niddk.nih.gov/research-funding/research-programs#diabetes.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/18/2021