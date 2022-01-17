Support for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to Develop New Methods and Technologies for Assessment of Risk and for Early Diagnosis and Prognosis of Type 1 Diabetes (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant applications from small business concerns (SBCs) for funding to perform research leading to the development of innovative technologies that may advance progress for early detection and assessment of individuals at risk and for early diagnosis, prognosis and follow-up of type 1 diabetes (T1D) to avoid acute complications at diagnosis and to allow earlier interventions to prevent and/or delay clinical manifestations and long term complications of the disease.
Guillermo Arreaza-Rubin, M.D.; Lan Tian, Ph.D.; Christina Coriz
1/17/2022
January 17, 2022 and September 07, 2022
