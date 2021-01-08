NIDDK Short-Term Research Experience Program to Unlock Potential (STEP-UP) (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Research Education Program (R25) supports research education activities in the mission areas of the NIH. The overarching goal of this R25 program is to support educational activities that encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those from groups underrepresented in the biomedical and behavioral sciences, to pursue further studies or careers in research

To accomplish the stated over-arching goal, this FOA will support creative educational activities with a primary focus on:

Research Experiences

Mentoring Activities

The NIH Research Education Program (R25) supports research education activities in the mission areas of the NIH. The over-arching goal of this National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) R25 program is to support educational activities that enhance the diversity of the biomedical, behavioral and clinical research workforce. NIDDK's Short-Term Research Experience for Underrepresented Persons (STEP-UP) provides funding to research institutions to provide for a national summer research experience program for both high school and undergraduate students for eight to ten weeks. STEP-UP seeks to facilitate exposure opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds underrepresented in biomedical research on a national basis, including individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, individuals from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, and individuals with disabilities.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/1/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: August 1, 2021

Application Due Date: September 1, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.