Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology (P50 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for the Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology (PCEN) to support basic, translational and clinical research in pediatric kidney disease. The goals of this program are: 1. to attract new scientific expertise to the study of human pediatric renal physiology, kidney development, and pediatric kidney disorders; 2. to encourage multidisciplinary research in these areas; and 3. to develop the pediatric nephrology research community through a national Pilot and Feasibility grant program leading to innovative approaches to study kidney disease in children and the eventual submission of substantial, competitive, investigatorinitiated research applications. The PCEN will complement the OBrien Kidney and Urological Research Centers and are expected to leverage existing institutional resources which may include Clinical Translational Science Awards, Institutional Network Awards for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C/TL1), and other NIDDK-Division of Kidney, Urologic and Hematologic Diseases (KUH)-funded consortia.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/18/2021