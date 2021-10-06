Pediatric Obesity Discovery Science Research to Improve Understanding of Risk and Causal Mechanisms for Obesity in Early Life (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support innovative, discovery research studies to better characterize early-life risk factors and elucidate underlying causal mechanisms through which these risk factors contribute to the development of obesity during infancy and early childhood. Studies should aim to understand biological mechanisms that mediate behavioral and/or metabolic risk for obesity development in young children and how risk may be modified by other contributors such as psychosocial, contextual, and/or environmental factors. This FOA encourages multidisciplinary teams of scientists including, but not limited to those with expertise in basic, translational, clinical, and behavioral research.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/8/2022