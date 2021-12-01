National Centers for Metabolic Phenotyping in Live Models of Obesity and Diabetes (MPMOD) (U2C - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement invites applications for National Centers for Metabolic Phenotyping in Live Models of Obesity and Diabetes (MPMOD). The Centers will provide complex metabolic, physiologic and behavioral phenotyping and consulting services to characterize living mouse models on a fair fee-for-service basis. Tests that do not require living animals will not be supported by this initiative. MPMODs may also provide special mouse models for study at the Center or for distribution, such as mice that have undergone bariatric surgery or implanted catheters. Services are provided with equal priority to investigators inside and outside the home institution, at similar cost, to study the heterogeneity, pathogenesis, and metabolic and physiologic consequences of diabetes and obesity. The MPMOD Centers will work together as a consortium, supported by a Coordinating Unit, to improve access to high quality consultation and phenotyping for metabolic disease research conducted in mice; establish outreach/advertising to potential clients; find ways to enable underrepresented PIs and those from small research institutions to produce outstanding results and better compete for funding; and be synergistic and cost-effective, includingdeveloping common test protocols and eliminating overlap where appropriate.

RFA-DK-21-027

