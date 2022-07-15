Mass Spectrometric Assays for the Reliable and Reproducible Detection of Proteins/Peptides of Importance in Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Research (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) encourages applications from institutions/organizations proposing the development and/or validation of targeted mass spectrometric assays (e.g. Multiple Reaction Monitoring) for proteins and peptides of primary interest to the type 1 diabetes research community [e.g. glucagon and other pro-glucagon derived peptides, C-peptide, insulin, pro-insulin, Glycated CD59, Islet Amyloid Polypeptide (IAPP), Chromogranin A (CgA), and chromogranin B (CgB)]. The proposed assays should be highly reproducible, easily transferable to other laboratories, and validated in human plasma or serum. This might also require the development of appropriate community standards, and reference materials when not already available.



Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2022