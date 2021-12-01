Fostering Research With Additional Resources and Development (FORWARD) Urology Centers (P20 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The overall goal of the Fostering Research With Additional Resources and Development (FORWARD) Urology Centers program is to foster and expand the benign urologic research community. FORWARD Urology Centers will support a Research Project designed and conducted by a collaborative, multidisciplinary team comprising junior investigators and/or researchers new to the field of benign urologic research. It is expected that the Research Project Team will generate data to support one or more follow-on independent grant applications (e.g., R01s). The Center PD(s)/PI(s) will lead an Administrative (Project Support) Core to provide guidance to the Research Team to help ensure the research aims are met and to aid them in their successful integration into the broader benign urologic research field. To facilitate these goals, the Center will leverage intra- and extra-institutional resources, collaborations and facilities and engage as a member of NIDDKs CAIRIBU (Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology) Program.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/24/2022