KUH Predoctoral to Postdoctoral Fellow Transition Award (F99/K00 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of the Kidney, Urology or Hematology (KUH) Predoctoral to Postdoctoral Fellow Transition Awards (F99/K00) is to recruit exceptional graduate students from diverse research fields to pursue postdoctoral training focused on Kidney, Urology or Hematology (K, U, or H) research. Talented graduate students from disciplines including, but not limited to, engineering, statistics, data science, imaging, biochemistry and genetics are invited to apply to this opportunity. Graduate students who are already involved in K, U, or H research are not eligible for the F99/K00 award and are instead encouraged to apply for the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Predoctoral Fellowship (Parent F31, PA-19-195). Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to contact the NIDDK Program Official prior to initiating plans for application submission. This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) does not allow applicants to propose to lead an independent clinical trial, but does allow applicants to propose research experience in a clinical trial led by a sponsor or co-sponsor.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/1/2022