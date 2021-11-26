Analysis, Technology, Leadership, Administration and Science (ATLAS) Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement intends to support the creation of an Analysis, Technology, Leadership, And Science Center (ATLAS) that has the overarching goal of building the "go-to" open-access resource for the research community of mouse and human renal and genitourinary development and disease. The ATLAS Center will have scientific and administrative responsibilities including: 1) integrating and visualizing disparate datatypes and organs of the renal and genitourinary tract; 2) developing, adopting, or improving state-of-the-art computational tools and approaches to carry out analyses of multi-modal molecular and imaging data; 3) building interactive 2D/3D atlases and molecular maps with FAIR principles (findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable) to promote data retrieval, exploration, discovery, and analysis by the community; 4) developing, designing, maintaining, and enhancing an open-access, interactive public data and analysis portal; and 5) coordinating internal and external activities of the GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project (GUDMAP) and (Re)Building a Kidney (RBK) consortia, including administration of an opportunity pool to address scientific gaps and opportunities.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/24/2022