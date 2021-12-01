Coordinating Unit for the National Centers for Metabolic Phenotyping in Live Models of Obesity and Diabetes (MPMOD) (U24 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to establish a Coordinating Unit (CU) to support the National Centers for Metabolic Phenotyping in Live Models of Obesity and Diabetes (MPMOD). MPMOD Centers, solicited via RFA DK-21-027,will ?provide complex metabolic, physiologic and behavioral phenotyping and consulting services to characterize living mouse models on a fair fee-for-service basis. Services are provided with equal priority to investigators inside and outside the home institution, at similar cost, to study the heterogeneity, pathogenesis, and metabolic and physiologic consequences of diabetes and obesity. The MPMOD Centers will work together as a consortium, supported by the Coordinating Unit, to improve access to high quality consultation and phenotyping for metabolic disease research conducted in mice. An important goal of this consortium will be to enable underrepresented PIs and those from small research institutions that traditionally have not received significant research funding and/or have historically served under-represented populations to produce outstanding results and better compete for funding.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/8/2022