Elucidating the heterogeneity of impaired awareness of hypoglycemia in Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) - Biostatistics Research Center (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This FOA invites applications for a Biostatistics Research Center (BRC) to participate in a clinical consortium to determine the factors that contribute to the heterogeneity in the restoration of impaired awareness of hypoglycemia (IAH) and improved counter-regulatory responses in adult individuals with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and impaired awareness of hypoglycemia (IAH). A separate FOA (RFA-DK-21-020) invites Clinical Centers to 1) determine if the most up-to-date diabetes technology to optimize HbA1c while minimizing hypoglycemia can restore awareness of hypoglycemia and improve counter-regulatory responses in individuals with T1D and IAH; 2) identify the magnitude and duration of time in range (TIR), time spent in hypoglycemia or other CGM metrics that are associated with restoration of awareness of hypoglycemia; and 3) validate current self-report assessments of impaired awareness of hypoglycemia with physiological measurements derived from state of the art metabolic assessments.

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/1/2022