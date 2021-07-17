Limited Competition: Revision to the Longitudinal Monitoring of Pancreas Architecture in the Type 1 Diabetes in Acute Pancreatitis Consortium - Data Coordinating Center (T1DAPC-DCC) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites one application from the Program Director/Principal Investigator (PD/PI) of the current Data Coordinating Center (DCC) for Type 1 Diabetes Acute Pancreatitis Consortium (T1DAPC). This 5-year longitudinal observational clinical study was originally funded in September 2020 and is currently in its planning phase. It will conduct a prospective longitudinal observational study of the occurrence of new onset diabetes during an acute pancreatitis (AP) episode or subsequently, with an emphasis on type 1 diabetes (T1D). The study is designed to gain insight into the incidence, clinical evolution, etiology, type and pathophysiology of the T1D and other forms of diabetes after AP. The DCC is involved in coordination and study design, including data and biosample acquisition and management and is responsible for distribution of funding to the clinical centers for participant costs. This supplement provides funding for the T1DAPC DCC to support longitudinal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and other types of biomarker studies of enrolled participants.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-21-501

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Aynur Unalp-Arida, MD, MSc, PhD; Xiaodu Guo M.D., Ph.D.; Harvey Kincaid Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/17/2021