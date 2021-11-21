Limited Competition for the Data Coordinating Center (DCC) for the NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium (IBDGC) (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

The NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium (IBDGC) was established in July 2002 for the purpose of identifying genetic variation predisposing to Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Since its establishment and in collaboration with the International IBD Genetics Consortium, the NIDDK IBDGC has identified over 250 IBD susceptibility loci. However, for the great majority of these loci, the specific causal variants and effector genes have not yet been identified, and the biological mechanisms through which these variants influence IBD pathophysiology remain to be elucidated. The purpose of this FOA is to renew the IBDGC with a continued mission to characterize the genetic architecture of IBD and its sub-phenotypes, particularly in populations currently under-represented in IBD genomic studies, and to elucidate the biological mechanisms by which genetic variants influence IBD pathophysiology, phenotypes and outcomes, with the long-term goal of improving disease course prediction and treatment. The Data Coordinating Center (DCC) of the IBDGC will coordinate collaboration among the Genetic Research Centers (GRCs, described in the companion FOA RFA-DK-21-022), enrollment of subjects into the study, submission of DNA and other biological samples to centralized repositories, processing of blood samples for extraction of DNA and isolation of other components, submission of clinical, genetic and molecular data to central databases, and data analysis. The DCC will manage the operations of the IBDGC Steering Committee and other operational committees and coordinate the collaboration of the NIDDK IBDGC with the International IBDGC, and with other external investigators conducting ancillary studies. The DCC will also coordinate the development of pilot projects for rapid follow-up of emerging findings by members of the IBDGC and external collaborators.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/21/2021