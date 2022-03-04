Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Data Coordinating Center for the Diabetic Foot Consortium (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for a Data Coordinating Center (DCC) that will support the Diabetic Foot Consortium (DFC) for clinical research on diabetic foot ulcers. The first studies will validate biomarkers that predict healing or response to therapy and assess infection or recurrence risk. Future research may involve clinical trials and studies on the pathophysiology of diabetic foot ulcers. Given the clinical complexity of diabetic wound healing, the applicant must have experience serving as the DCC on clinical studies of diabetic foot ulcers. The DCC will provide overall project coordination, administration, quality control, data management, and biostatistical support.

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/23/2022