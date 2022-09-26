Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Center for Advancing Health Equity in Type 2 Diabetes Research (U2C - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This U2C funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is a National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) initiative to establish a novel national Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Center for advancing equity in type 2 diabetes research (SEIC-T2D). A primary goal of the SEIC-T2D is to accelerate equitable engagement of diverse stakeholders in T2D research, particularly those from diverse communities that experience diabetes-related health disparities, and systems that impact their health. The SEIC-T2D will provide highly specialized research resources to support investigators by fully embedding communities, patients, and other stakeholders into the full spectrum of research activities through expert consultations and education in principles and methods of community-engaged research. The SEIC-T2D will also establish a network consisting of diverse, multidisciplinary research investigators with expertise in T2D and community-engaged methods, community experts with lived experiences, and representatives of various health and other organizations deemed essential for addressing disparities and advancing health equity in T2D prevention and treatment.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-001

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Beena Akolkar, Ph.D.; Shavon Artis Dickerson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H.; Cheryl K. Nordstrom, Ph.D., M.P.H.; Todd Le Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2022