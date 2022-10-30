Helping to Accelerate Research Potential (HARP) (UE5 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support mentors who will develop educational activities and provide appropriate mentoring to NIDDK scholars and early career individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those from groups underrepresented in biomedical, behavioral, clinical, and social sciences research.The goal is to provide these scholars tailored mentoring so that they may advance and succeed in NIDDK-relevant, independent research careers. Mentoring has long served an essential role in developing a scientific workforce, and research shows that it is critical to supporting the careers of early career faculty from underrepresented backgrounds. Support would be provided to mentors who will develop educational activities and evidence-informed mentoring to a diverse cohort of scholars.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-002

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.; Michele L. Barnard, Ph.D.; Tommy Gunter Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/30/2022