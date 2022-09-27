Promoting Organ and Tissue Donation Among Health Disparity Populations (R01 - Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to stimulate research in the area of organ and tissue donation among diverse populations. Proposed studies may include studying individual-level factors such as attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors towards organ and tissue donation, as well as the need for transplantation. In addition, studies may include examining the influence of social determinants of health on disparities in organ and tissue donation. Support will be provided for testing various hypotheses related to the barriers and challenges of organ and tissue donation, as well as for facilitating the development of novel interventions for diverse and underserved communities. Successful approaches should ultimately lead to an increase in the number of diverse and underserved individuals participating in living and deceased organ and/or tissue donation.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-003

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Katrina J. Serrano, Ph.D.; Ann A. Jerkins, Ph.D.; Krystle Nicholson Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/27/2022