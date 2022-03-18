NIDDK Partnerships with Professional Societies to Enhance Scientific Workforce Diversity and Promote Scientific Leadership (R25 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This R25 program encourages professional societies supporting the NIDDK mission areas to develop educational programs aimed at recruiting talented fellows and junior faculty from diverse backgrounds, including those groups underrepresented in biomedical, behavioral, clinical, and social sciences research. Professional societies should propose an educational program that includes a diversity management plan that would enhance the diversity of the organization's scientific workforce and the pool of individuals from groups historically marginalized andunderrepresented in the organization's programs and leadership.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/21/2022