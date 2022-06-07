Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) Career Development Program (K12 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to invite applications to support institutional career development programs in urological research that will assist individuals with doctorate degrees (either clinical or professional) with an interest in benign urological disease or urological research to develop the skills necessary to initiate and sustain an independent research career in urological research. Research areas supported by this initiative must be related to the mission of the NIDDK (https://www.niddk.nih.gov/research-funding/research-programs#urologic-diseases).

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/27/2022

Letter of Intent Due Date: September 27, 2022.