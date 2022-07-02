George M. O'Brien Kidney National Resource Centers (U54 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) invites applications for the George M. O’Brien Kidney Consortium --National Resource Centers (NRCs) to lead a nation-wide effort to advance kidney research. By establishing this Consortium, the NIDDK aims to expand the breadth and impact of this program and achieve following outcomes: (1) improved coordination among Centers, (2) enhancement of national outreach and sharing, and (3) promote continuous technological innovations. The Consortium will consist of ~8 National Resource Centers (NRCs) and one National Coordinating Center (NCC). The NRCs will; (1) establish theme-based cores to develop and nationally share unique resources, tools, technologies, services, and expertise that will support and advance kidney research, (2) promote the development of novel resources to stay abreast of emerging trends, (3) Promote inclusion of investigators from diverse scientific disciplines, (4) Promote the inclusion of investigators and fellows from diverse backgrounds, and (5) expand the pool of investigators pursuing kidney research by attracting investigators that are new or from non-renal fields to join the kidney research community.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/1/2022