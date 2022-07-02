National Coordinating Center for the George M. OBrien Kidney National Resource Centers (U24 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) invites applications for the George M. OBrien Kidney Consortium -- National Coordination Center (NCC) to lead a nation-wide effort to advance kidney research. The OBrien Kidney Consortium will consist of ~8 National Resource Centers (NRCs) tasked with developing and sharing specialized kidney resources tools, technologies, services, and expertise and one NCC to lead, manage, and harmonize all aspects of the Consortium. Specifically, the NCC will: (1) provide administrative support and coordination for the entire Consortium, (2) establish and curate a one-stop-shop sharing portal for the entire Consortium, (3) develop and implement a multipronged communication and education plan to maximize national outreach and impact, (4) ensure that patient viewpoints, priorities, and preferences inform all aspects of the Consortium, and (5) administer and manage a national Opportunity Pool program to address gaps and promote collaboration.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/1/2022