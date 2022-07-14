Human Islet Research Network - Consortium on Targeting and Regeneration (HIRN-CTAR) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for the Consortium on Targeting and Regeneration (CTAR) that supports the development of innovative strategies to increase or protect functional human beta cell mass in patients with Type-1 Diabetes (T1D) through the controlled manipulation of beta cell replication, islet cell plasticity, and the reprogramming of pancreatic non-beta cells into beta-like cells, or through shielding the residual beta cell mass from the autoimmune environment. CTAR is part of the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN).

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2022