Chronic Kidney Disease in Children Central Biochemistry Laboratory (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in collaboration with the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), invites applications for the Central Biochemistry Laboratory (CBL) for the Chronic Kidney Disease in Children Study (CKiD) Consortium. The CBL will work cooperatively with the existing Clinical Coordinating Centers (CCCs) and the Data Coordinating Center (DCC) of the study as a consortium.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-010

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Ziya Kirkali, M.D.; Paul A. Rushing, Ph.D.; Ms. Pamela Love Activity: U24 - Resource - Related Research Projects- Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/26/2022