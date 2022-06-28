Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Research and Translation Core Centers. CF Research and Translation Core Centers are designed to support both basic and clinical research on Cystic Fibrosis. CF Research and Translation Core Centers support three primary research-related activities: Research Core services; a Pilot and Feasibility program; and an Administrative Core with an enrichment program. Core Centers provide shared resources to support research to develop and test new therapies for CF and to foster collaborations among institutions with a strong existing research base in CF. The NIDDK currently supports seven CF Research and Translation Centers located at institutions with documented programs of research excellence in basic and clinical CF Research. Information about the currently funded CF Research and Translation Centers may be found at:https://www.niddk.nih.gov/research-funding/research-programs/cystic-fibrosis-research-translation-centers or https://www.cysticfibrosiscenters.org/.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-011

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Thomas L Eggerman, MD, PhD.; Ryan Morris, PhD; Christy Ezell Activity: P30 - Center Core Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/28/2022