NIDDK Investigator Award to Support Mentoring of Early Career Researchers from Diverse Backgrounds (K26 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Investigator Award to Support Mentoring of Diverse Early Career Researchers is to provide protected effort and resources to established, NIDDK-funded, mentors to provide high quality mentoring to graduate students and postdoctoral fellows from diverse backgrounds, including those from underrepresented groups (see NIHs Interest in Diversity Statement: https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/notice-files/NOT-OD-20-031.html). The goal of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to increase the number of early career investigators from diverse backgrounds, including from groups nationally underrepresented in biomedical, clinical, behavioral, and social sciences research, who successfully compete for NIDDK fellowships, career development awards, and research project grants. PIs (mentors) must be conducting research that falls within the missions of the NIDDK and such research programs should serve as the framework around which mentoring activities are constructed. PIs/applicants must have a demonstrable track record of mentoring early career researchers from diverse backgrounds, including those from underrepresented groups.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-012

Related Notices or Announcements: NOT-OD-23-012 Program Contact: David Saslowsky, Ph.D.; Lisa M. Spain, Ph.D.; Tracy L. Rankin, Ph.D.; Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.; Michele L. Barnard, Ph.D.; Hubert Walters Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/28/2023