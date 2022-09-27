Drug Induced Liver Injury Network (DILIN) Clinical Centers (U01 - Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement is to invite applicationsfor for clinical centers for the continuation of the Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network (DILIN). The DILIN Clinical Centers are the components of the Network to identify, enroll and clinically characterize patients eligible for the DILIN. The companion RFA (RFA- DK-22-508) seeks to continue the Data Coordinating Center for DILIN.

Drug-induced liver injury (DILI) is one of the more challenging forms of liver disease; both in diagnosis and management. Several hundred drugs, dietary and herbal supplements have been implicated in causing liver injury. Their clinical presentation can be highly variable and mimic almost any form of liver disease. Over the last 19 years, the DILIN throughout its publications has become the major source of information and progress in understanding the burden of drug-induced liver injury for clinicians, hepatologists, researchers, and the public at large in the US and Worldwide.

The Network has made major advances in the understanding of the clinical presentation and outcomes of liver injury due to drugs as well as herbal and dietary supplements (HDS). These advances have led to exploratory inroads on the pathogenesis of DILI. DILIN remains the only structured, systematic and prospective effort in the United States and world-wide to characterize drug and HDS induced liver injury. The ultimate aims of DILIN are to elucidate the clinical and pathophysiologic features of DILI so as to allow inroads into its understanding, treatment and prevention, thus decreasing the burden of this disease.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-013

Related Notices or Announcements: NOT-OD-22-190 Program Contact: Jose Serrano M.D., Ph.D.; Maria Elena Bloom, Ph.D.; Kaitaia Fu Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/27/2022