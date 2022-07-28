Interventions that Address Structural Racism to Reduce Kidney Health Disparities - (U01 - Clinical Trial Required)

The Interventions that Address Structural Racism to Reduce Kidney Health Disparities Consortium aims to foster community-engaged intervention research to address structural racism to reduce health disparities among individuals living with kidney disease.

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for Intervention Sites that will work collaboratively with a Research Coordinating Center (RCC) (link to companion RFA) to develop and test meaningful interventions that aim to dismantle or mitigate the effects of structural racism to reduce kidney health disparities. Studies proposed by the successful applicants may be substantially revised prior to being undertaken by the Consortium, including the potential of harmonizing intervention components and data collection measures across Intervention Sites.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/17/2022