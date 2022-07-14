Understanding the Pathophysiology and Clinical Course of New-Onset Diabetes Following COVID-19 (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement invites applications to conduct a study to establish a longitudinal cohort of individuals who developed diabetes following SARS-CoV-2 infection to understand the pathophysiology and clinical course post-COVID diabetes. The cohort must include children and adults and reflect the geography and demographics of COVID-19 in the U.S. There must be an appropriate comparator population recruited and followed. The goals are to determine the contribution of: 1) specific pathophysiologic pathways; 2) overall health impact of the pandemic; 3) COVID-19 severity, and 4) COVID-19 treatment upon excess new onset diabetes from SARS-CoV-2 infection and response to diabetes therapy.The NIDDK strongly encourages Research on Sex/Gender Differences, Sexual and Gender Minority-Related Research and Race/Ethnic Diversity (see NOT-DK-22-003). This FOA aligns with the Mission and Vision of the NIDDK Strategic Plan for Research, including the theme of empowering a multidisciplinary workforce, engaging diverse stakeholders, and pursuing pathways to health for all. Specifically, this FOA aligns with the Scientific Goals (1.1 and 1.2) and Cross-cutting Topics (reducing health disparities and increasing health equity among racial and ethnic minority populations and others who are underserved) of the Strategic Plan.

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/20/2022