NIDDK Information Network Coordinating Unit: dkNET-CU (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to continue development and expansion of the NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) under the direction of the dkNET Coordinating Unit (dkNET-CU). dkNET supports NIDDK research by providing a user-friendly web portal that seamlessly connects the NIDDK research community to an expanding universe of biomedical resources and data. The dkNET-CU will be responsible for providing the scientific direction, vision, and administrative management needed to advance dkNET goals.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/28/2023