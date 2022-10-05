Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) Pancreas Knowledgebase Program (PanKbase) (U24 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to continue development and expansion of the NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) under the direction of the dkNET Coordinating Unit (dkNET-CU). dkNET supports the NIDDK communities needs in data science by providing an information portal that connects users to data, analytical tools, and other biomedical research resources. Additionally, dkNET supports researchers by providing a hub for data-driven hypothesis generation; a suite of tools that assist users in FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) practice, and in improving Rigor and Reproducibility in research; and a variety of programs to enhance community engagement and workforce development. The dkNET-CU will be responsible for providing the scientific direction, vision, and administrative management to advance dkNET goals.

