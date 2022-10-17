Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Center to Advance Health Equity (U2C Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This U2C funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is a National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) initiative to establish a novel national Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Center for advancing equity in type 1 diabetes research (SEIC-T1D). A primary goal of the SEIC-T1D is to accelerate equitable engagement of diverse stakeholders in T1D research, particularly those from diverse communities that experience diabetes-related health disparities, as well as the healthcare and social systems that impact community members and patients health. The SEIC-T1D will provide highly specialized research resources to support investigators by fully embedding communities, people living with T1D, and other stakeholders into the full spectrum of research activities through expert consultations and education in principles and methods of community-engaged research. The SEIC-T1D will also establish a network consisting of diverse, multidisciplinary research investigators with expertise in T1D and community-engaged methods, community experts with lived experiences, and representatives of various health and other organizations deemed essential for addressing disparities and advancing health equity in T1D early detection and treatment.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-019

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Miranda Broadney, M.D., M.P.H.; Beena Akolkar, Ph.D.; Cheryl K. Nordstrom, PhD, M.P.H.; Todd Le Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/17/2022