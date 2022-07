Collaborative Research Using Biosamples from Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Studies (R01 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites applications for studies of type 1 diabetes etiology and pathogenesis using data and samples from clinical trials and studies. This opportunity is intended to fund investigative teams collaborating to answer important questions about disease mechanisms leading to improved prevention of type 1 diabetes.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-22-021

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Beena Akolkar, Ph.D.; Lisa M. Spain, Ph.D.; Najma Begum, Ph.D; Christina Coriz Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/28/2023